ELSAG, a Finmeccanica Company will honor Trooper Pam Neff and Virginia State Police with the Golden Camera Award

Chicago, IL- October 24, 2015- At the 122nd meeting of the International Chiefs of Police in Chicago, Selex ES, Inc. will recognize Trooper Pam Neff and the Virginia State Police at 2 pm on Monday, October 26 with their Golden Camera Award. The award is being presented to Trooper Neff and the VSP in acknowledgement of their good police work using Selex ES’ license plate recognition technology.

On August 26, 2015 a gunman shot dead Alison Parker and Adam Ward and critically injured Vicki Gardner in Franklin County, Virginia. Thanks to the quick work of Virginia State Police and local authorities the license plate number of the shooter was broadcast statewide to patrol vehicles, several of which were equipped with the MPH-900 license plate recognition system. Five hours later and roughly 234 miles away from the shooting scene, Virginia Trooper Pam Neff entered the number into her MPH-900 and discovered the LPR had just read his license plate three minutes prior. Trooper Neff circled back to catch up with the shooter and once she had back-up at her side proceeded with the apprehension.

The presentation will take place at Selex ES’ stand #3945 in the McCormick Place Convention Center.

ELSAG Contact:

Nate Maloney, VP of Marketing & Communication

Selex ES, Inc.

Phone: 518-495-2288

Email: nate.maloney@selex-es.us

About Selex ES, Inc.

Selex ES, Inc. is a Finmeccanica company, a global leader in defense and security solutions, dedicated to providing proprietary advanced Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) and other innovative imaging technology to North American law enforcement agencies. Selex ES leads the market with its Mobile Plate Hunter-900® (MPH-900®), Fixed Plate Hunter-900® (FPH-900®), and the Enterprise Operations Center® (EOC®) the most advanced, most accurate license plate reader technology available. Selex ES is headquartered in Overland Park, KS with additional facilities in Greensboro, NC and Brewster, NY for manufacturing and software development. For more information about the company and its exciting technology portfolio, visit www.selex-es.us.