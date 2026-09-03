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Leonardo

Leonardo US Cyber and Security Solutions, LLC is a leader in automatic license plate recognition hardware and software with its ELSAG ALPR product portfolio. With manufacturing facilities in Greensboro, NC and software engineering in Brewster, NY the company delivers robust solutions for the pressing needs of Law Enforcement, Homeland Security, Government Agencies, and Commercial and Industrial operators. In addition to full design, production, and commissioning in the US, Leonardo ensures seamless access to the full product offerings of the Leonardo Company for military and civil markets, including critical communications, automation and transportation.

Address: 4221 Tudor Lane
Zip Code: 27410
Location: GREENSBORO, North Carolina
Main Phone Number: 877-773-8105
Real Time Policing
Traffic Enforcement Intelligence Led Policing License Plate Readers Operational Management Software Investigation Vehicle Accessories
FEATURED PRODUCTS
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ELSAG® LPR Parking Solutions
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ELSAG® Radar Trailer ALPR Systems
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ELSAG® LPR Radar Trailers and Variable Message Boards
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ELSAG® Covert LPR Systems
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ELSAG® EOC Plus
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ELSAG Street Sentry® ALPR System
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ELSAG Street Sentry® LPR
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ELSAG Video Plate Hunter®
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ELSAG® Fixed Plate Hunter LPR
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ELSAG Mobile Plate Hunter® LPR
GRANT ELIGIBLE PRODUCTS
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ELSAG® VPH ALPR Perimeter Security System
Request Grant Assistance
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ELSAG Mobile Plate Hunter® ALPR System
Request Grant Assistance
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ELSAG® Fixed Plate Hunter ALPR System
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ELSAG® Enterprise Operations Center
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ELSAG® Cloud Storage System
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ELSAG® ALPR Covert Solutions
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ARTICLES
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Real Time Policing
On-demand: From alert to action: Building RTCC workflows that deliver results
September 03, 2026 11:36 AM
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License Plate Readers
How to beat the ALPR backlash
May 28, 2026 01:20 PM
 · 
John Erich
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Investigation
Signal intelligence and the next frontier of public safety investigations (eBook)
September 30, 2025 06:32 PM
 · 
Laura Neitzel
RTCC how to fund eBook
Real Time Crime Center
How to fund a real time crime center (eBook)
September 30, 2025 09:26 AM
VIDEOS
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Real Time Policing
From information overload to actionable intelligence in policing
August 17, 2026 04:59 PM
 · 
Policing Matters Podcast
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3 Myths About ALPR
March 16, 2026 12:02 PM
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License Plate Readers
Leonardo’s ELSAG automatic license plate readers: A critical solution for LE
January 10, 2024 07:04 PM
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License Plate Readers
Background and history of Leonardo’s ELSAG
January 10, 2024 07:03 PM
ANNOUNCEMENTS
Intelligence Led Policing
Leonardo’s newest plate reader solution makes ALPR/ANPR Technology more affordable
October 21, 2021 09:56 AM
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License Plate Readers
[Free guide] Making the case for ALPR at small to midsize agencies
May 22, 2020 02:09 PM
ELSAG, the U.S. based manufacturer of advanced automatic license plate recognition systems, introduced their 6th generation ALPR at the 2016 IACP Conference in San Diego
November 10, 2016 05:37 PM
ELSAG, a Finmeccanica Company will honor Trooper Pam Neff and Virginia State Police with the Golden Camera Award
October 24, 2015 12:00 PM
HOW TO BUY GUIDES
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Traffic Enforcement
How to buy traffic enforcement products
June 12, 2024 12:14 PM
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License Plate Readers
How to buy license plate readers (eBook)
June 12, 2024 12:07 PM
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Complete guide: How to buy field operations products
April 23, 2024 04:08 PM