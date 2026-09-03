Leonardo US Cyber and Security Solutions, LLC is a leader in automatic license plate recognition hardware and software with its ELSAG ALPR product portfolio. With manufacturing facilities in Greensboro, NC and software engineering in Brewster, NY the company delivers robust solutions for the pressing needs of Law Enforcement, Homeland Security, Government Agencies, and Commercial and Industrial operators. In addition to full design, production, and commissioning in the US, Leonardo ensures seamless access to the full product offerings of the Leonardo Company for military and civil markets, including critical communications, automation and transportation.
Address: 4221 Tudor Lane
Zip Code: 27410
Location: GREENSBORO, North Carolina
Main Phone Number: 877-773-8105
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