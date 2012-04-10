ELSAG Secures Procurement Contract with U.S. General Services Administration

License plate tecognition technology now more easily accessible to law enforcement agencies

Brewster, NY—The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) has awarded ELSAG North America, the market leader in Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) technology, a contract allowing for the sale of ELSAG products on a government procurement website making them more easily accessible to law enforcement agencies.

Through the GSA’s website, purchasing of ELSAG’s technology is quick and easy and the technology is offered at discounted pricing. Designated as a Schedule 84 contract, ELSAG’s contract GS07F0004Y provides the added benefit of being open to state and local governments in addition to federal agencies, reducing the need to structure separate state procurement contracts across the country.

“It is critical that we make our automatic license plate readers as easy to purchase and install as possible for law enforcement agencies at all levels,” said Mark Windover, ELSAG’s CEO. “Our technology helps keep communities and officers safer than ever before while removing unlawful citizens from our roads faster than ever.”

ELSAG’S full line of Automatic License Plate Readers and related products are included in the GSA contract for Security and Law Enforcement Solutions. Any agency interested in reviewing ELSAG’s products and pricing under the GSA contract should visit the procurement website at www.gsaadvantage.gov and type ‘ELSAG’ in the search box.

About ELSAG North America Law Enforcement Systems

ELSAG North America Law Enforcement Systems is a Finmeccanica company, is dedicated to providing proprietary advanced Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) and other innovative imaging technology to North American law enforcement agencies. ELSAG North America leads the market with its Mobile Plate Hunter, also known as the MPH-900®, which is the most advanced, most accurate license plate reader technology available. ELSAG North America Law Enforcement Systems is headquartered in Brewster, NY. For more information about the company and its exciting technology portfolio, visit www.ELSAGNA.com.