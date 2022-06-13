Missouri DOT selects Rekor Systems’ Advanced AI-Driven Solutions to improve highway congestion and reduce traffic fatalities

Rekor’s unique ability to combine real-time roadside sensor data with Connected Vehicle (“CV”) data provides “first-of-its-kind” data insights to support safer roadways

Rekor Systems, Inc, a global AI technology company with a mission to provide data-driven insights that build safer, smarter and more efficient cities around the world through intelligent infrastructure, today announced that Rekor has been selected for the launch of a multi-year program with the Missouri Department of Transportation (“MoDOT”) to not only make roads less congested and safer, but to help rid the state of severe traffic crashes – all key objectives of Missouri’s Show-Me Zero Strategic Highway Safety Plan 2021-2025. The program is a result of a $719,000 grant from MoDOT’s Advanced Transportation and Congestion Management Technologies Deployment Program (“ATCMTD”).

CV data has become a crucial component of traffic management across the globe, making its accuracy all the more important. As part of the program, Rekor expects to deploy over 100 of its edge-based processing systems and new optical roadside sensors along the roadway and integrate the real-time data from those sensors with a combination of CV data, telematics, dashcam video analytics, and real-time weather. Rekor can then leverage AI & machine learning algorithms running on top of this data to find traffic incidents faster than traditional means of incident detection and identify areas of high crash risk with the mission of improving safety on MoDOT roadways. The roadway of focus for the program is I-270 North, which has a higher severe crash rate than comparable roads in the region, with the eastbound span showing an average crash rate that is 30% higher than the statewide average. Rekor’s AI-driven solution will capture nearly 100% of all traffic on critical segments of I-270 in north St. Louis County and, with its data partner network, will deliver more than two billion additional monthly data points to the State’s existing data resources to drive improvements.

“This project is unprecedented in scope and scale and provides a definitive ‘ground truth’ view of the data being captured on roadways by connected vehicles and other sensors,” said Rekor President, David Desharnais. “Rekor’s Transportation Management platform is uniquely capable to manage this level of real-time data capture while providing insight to help MoDOT address roadway safety and congestion in an entirely new way.”

