Packetalk to demo new ALPR technology at 37th Annual Police Security Expo

LYNDHURST, N.J. - Packetalk, the industry leader in surveillance intelligence technology, is proud to announce the latest generation of our cutting edge Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR). We will be debuting our new ALPR at the 37th Annual Police Security Expo at the Atlantic City Convention Center on June 27-28, 2023.

“We are committed to helping our partners in law enforcement curtail violent street crime, and provide the best video surveillance and ALPR systems,” said Packetalk CEO Tamer Zakhary. “We look forward to hosting booth #2145 at the Police Security Expo, and demonstrating our powerful new ALPR cameras.”

Packetalk’s industry-leading systems deliver the only fully integrated platform for complete situational awareness on the market today. The latest generation of our ALPR cameras include new features to keep law enforcement and security personnel on the cutting edge:

Embedded OCR ALPR capabilities includes vehicle features and description recognition

8 intelligent OCR modes powered by AI engine which filters objects to focus on human and vehicle detection

Cameras with optical zoom delivers high-quality video with true coverage of multiple lanes

With up to 90fps, cameras catch images with no latency during high speed movement up to 125mph

Super WDR and self-adjusting Smart IR II Infrared high beam and low beam functionality to produce quality images across all ranges of light level, from 0.0LUX low light to high light environments

Cameras are built to withstand all weather conditions and the highest rated impact testing using international standards.

Law enforcement leaders across New Jersey and the nation are leveraging Packetalk’s security intelligence solutions to combat violent crime and improve public safety in their communities.

“Packetalk’s integrated systems have helped Mercer County and the City of Trenton to achieve significant reductions in crime, while garnering positive community feedback and support,” said Lt. Brian Kiely of the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office. “We are excited to continue our County-wide buildout with their next generation ALPR cameras.”

About Packetalk

Packetalk’s mission is to provide state-of-the-art video surveillance and ALPR systems to help law enforcement better serve their communities, and companies to protect their infrastructure. Our integrated systems and cutting edge technology continue to provide the only fully integrated platform for complete situational awareness on the market, and the only ALPR software that is camera, manufacture and protocol neutral for real-time cross platform interoperability.

We put system security front and center, and all Packetalk cameras, PTVAS video software and Packetalk INAAP ALPR software undergo rigorous internal and third-party cybersecurity testing. All our technology is certified fully compliant with Section 889 of The John S. McCain National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). We are a verified vendor on the federal System for Award Management (SAM).