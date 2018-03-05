Stalker Radar introduces new products at Intertraffic Amsterdam

RICHARDSON, Texas — Stalker Radar is introducing three major new products at Intertraffic Amsterdam. The Stalker Phodar, Stalker LidarCam II, and the Stalker Pole Mounted Display will be showcased at stand 05.428.

The Stalker Phodar is a sophisticated, compact 4D tracking radar, with a high-resolution camera, video analytics, and a powerful embedded processor for automated traffic enforcement and ticketing. It is powerful enough to track up to 32 vehicles traveling in both directions on a multi-lane roadway and produces high-quality Smart Evidence photos and video. The Phodar meets all requirements for type approval in the EU Zone. It is packaged with the Stalker CiTE (Camera Issued Ticket Enforcement) system. CiTE is a user-friendly program that utilizes the power of the Phodar for efficient violation processing, printing, mailing, and payment collection.

The Stalker LidarCam II has many new features including the largest touchscreen display, superior low-light sensitivity, native language support, and includes our Stalker Evidence Viewer back-end software. Built-in Bluetooth, effortless wireless evidence off-loads, and a long-life Li-Ion battery add convenience and efficiency to the proven Stalker Lidar platform. This all-in-one solution is convenient, simple to operate, and comes from the highest quality of design, engineering, and manufacturing.

The Stalker Radar Pole Mounted Graphical Display, or PMG, is a fully functional dot matrix, module-driven, communications center. The PMG is a modular text and scrolling graphics display system, is portable, and its functions are customizable for your specific needs and applications. Options include traffic statistics capture, theft tracking systems, and Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for remote programming. Lightning detection and Emergency Alerts (EAS) can also be integrated. There is an optional IR camera module option to capture video clips and images of vehicles, and a simulated camera flash module where an all-white “flash” slows traffic as motorists believe they have been photographed. ALPR is available with the camera and an Ethernet connection. The PMG is easy to operate, features software that can be updated remotely and has enough internal storage memory to collect and retain data for months in heavy traffic. The PMG is available in 12”, 15” and 18” character height. All models can be ordered with white or red and blue violation strobes, and all have five power options.

