CARFAX for police releases catalytic converter replacement report, helps law enforcement identify most targeted vehicles

Download the 2023 report and register for an expert-panel event

CENTREVILLE, Va. — Catalytic converter thefts persist as law enforcement agencies continue to seek solutions to combat this growing crime. To help address the ongoing crisis, CARFAX for Police has released its 2023 Catalytic Converter Replacement Report. The report identifies the most-targeted vehicles nationally, regionally, and by state. CARFAX data scientists created this report by reviewing catalytic converter replacements from more than 70,000 service shops across the country between May 2022 and June 2023.

In addition to the report, CARFAX for Police is hosting a free event on Tuesday, August 22 at 1 PM ET: Investigating Trends: Catalytic Converter Theft. This collaborative session will feature a panel of experts who will address the scope of the nationwide crisis, the vehicles most targeted for theft, investigative strategies, and provide real-world case studies.

“Catalytic converter theft continues to be a major issue for our crime-fighting partners, and CARFAX for Police is proud to use its data from 130,000 trusted data sources to provide officers with information that will help to combat this crime,” commented Lt. Michael Ledoux (Ret), Director of Business Development at CARFAX for Police. “Our goal is to power law enforcement’s mission to protect and serve by offering unique insights and solutions.”

The CARFAX for Police Catalytic Converter Replacement Report is available for download here. Law enforcement and aligned professionals can register for Investigating Trends: Catalytic Converter Theft here. Credentials are required.

About CARFAX for Police

CARFAX for Police provides trusted insights and solutions that power law enforcement agencies to create better-protected communities, and safer, more efficient agencies. The number one reason more than 5,400 interoperable crime-fighting agencies across North America partner – for FREE – with CARFAX for Police is to solve crimes faster using the suite of Investigative Tools, powered by 32 billion records on world’s largest data vehicle history platform.

Interoperable network partners include RISS Networks, Real-Time Crime and Fusion Centers, IAATI and IACP. In exchange for agency-provided accident data, partners get FREE access to the Investigative Tools and our suite of Traffic and Records solutions which save time, drive cost savings and revenue, and improve citizen-officer relationships. Learn more at www.carfaxforpolice.com.