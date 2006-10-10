Traffipax Acquires Automated Traffic Enforcement Business Of Peek Traffic Corporation

Baltimore, MD – Traffipax, Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the Automated Traffic Enforcement business of Peek Traffic Corporation based in Palmetto, FL.

Traffipax will be assuming the assets and employees of Peek Traffic’s photo enforcement business. Peek Traffic’s municipal contracts for the provision of red light speed enforcement are in the process of being transferred to Traffipax.

Traffipax, headquartered in Linthicum, Maryland, is the United States subsidiary of Robot Visual Systems. Traffipax and Robot employ 240 people and have more than 10,000 photo enforcement systems in use in 60 countries. Traffipax/Robot is the largest manufacturer of photo enforcement systems worldwide and is the only company in the industry that develops internally both radar and laser detection systems. Traffipax has been providing photo enforcement services in the United States since 1998.