Columbia Southern University launches new programs to focus on public safety

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. – Columbia Southern University continues to create unique educational opportunities with the addition of seven new programs including a master’s degree, two certificates and three concentrations. The new programs include:

Bachelor of Science in Environmental Management – Environmental Engineering

Bachelor of Science in Fire Administration – Wildland Fire

Bachelor of Science in Homeland Security – Maritime Safety

Bachelor of Science in Occupational Safety and Health – Maritime Safety

Certificate in Environmental Engineering

Certificate in Maritime Safety

Master of Science – Mental Health and Wellness

The university’s new maritime safety concentration is one of the only fully online programs dedicated to the maritime safety industry. Travis Smith, Ph.D., is the academic program director for the university’s occupational safety and health programs.

“The maritime safety concentration equips students to manage safety in ports, terminals and inland waterways by addressing cargo handling, vessel docking and shore-side operations,” he said. “With an emphasis on OSHA standards, emergency preparedness and operational risk control, this program prepares future professionals to safeguard workers and facilities …”

CSU also changed the name of the College of Military Studies and Leadership to the College of Space, Intelligence, and Military Operations to better align with future programs.

These are the third group of programs CSU has launched this year to include 19 degree programs, concentrations and certificates. To learn more, visit ColumbiaSouthern.edu.

