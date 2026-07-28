War HOGG Tactical Announces Free Red Dot Pistol Training Courses for Law Enforcement Officers

PRESS RELEASE

War HOGG Tacticall has announced a series of free, one-day red dot pistol training courses for law enforcement officers in Tennessee, Alabama and Iowa.

The courses are designed to help officers develop practical skills using pistol-mounted optics in both standard and low-light conditions. Officers do not need to have previously completed a red dot transition course to attend.

For each course, War HOGG Tactical will provide Walther PDP pistols equipped with Aimpoint ACRO optics and Safariland Level III holsters. The Tennessee low-light courses will also incorporate Nightstick weapon-mounted lights.

Attendees must provide 400 rounds of 9mm ammunition. Registration is limited to two officers per agency.

Nashville, Tennessee

War HOGG Tactical will conduct its free one-day Low-Light Red Dot Pistol Course at Royal Range USA in Nashville on July 30 and July 31, 2026.

July 30

Registration: https://www.warhogg.com/service-page/police-low-light-red-dot-pistol-course-july-30?referral=service_list_widget

July 31

Registration: https://www.warhogg.com/service-page/free-police-low-light-red-dot-pistol-training-july-31?referral=service_list_widget

Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Free one-day Law Enforcement Red Dot Pistol Courses will be held at the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Training Center on August 26 and August 27, 2026.

Pistols, optics and holsters will be provided.

August 26

Registration: https://www.warhogg.com/service-page/free-le-red-dot-pistol-training-alabama-26-aug?referral=service_list_widget

August 27

Registration: https://www.warhogg.com/service-page/free-le-red-dot-pistol-training-alabama-aug-27?referral=service_list_widget

Searsboro, Iowa

War HOGG Tactical will bring its free one-day Law Enforcement Red Dot Pistol Course to Big Springs Shooting Complex in Searsboro on October 21 and October 22, 2026.

Pistols, optics and holsters will be provided.

October 21

Registration: https://www.warhogg.com/service-page/free-le-red-dot-pistol-training-iowa-oct-21?referral=service_list_widget

October 22

Registration: https://www.warhogg.com/service-page/free-le-red-dot-pistol-training-iowa-oct-22?referral=service_list_widget

Course Requirements

Participating officers should note the following:



Attendance is limited to two officers per agency.

Officers do not need to be red dot transitioned.

War HOGG Tactical will provide pistols, optics and holsters.

Officers must provide 400 rounds of 9mm ammunition.

Space is limited, and interested officers and agencies are encouraged to register early.

About War HOGG Tactical

War HOGG Tactical provides firearms instruction and tactical training designed to help law enforcement professionals strengthen their skills, improve operational readiness and confidently use modern equipment in realistic environments.

For more information about War HOGG Tactical and upcoming training opportunities, visit https://www.warhogg.com/.

