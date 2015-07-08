BELOW 100 Intensive & BELOW 100 Train-the-Trainer Officer Safety Training
July 15th, 2015 (Wednesday)
0800-1200 (Below 100 Intensive) & 1300-1700 (Trainer)
First session is open to all LE personnel, all ranks and all assignments. Instructor session is for experienced police instructors & attendance at morning session is required.
Lakewood Police Department 9401 Lakewood Dr SW Lakewood WA 98499
BELOW 100: Reduce line-of-duty police deaths to less than 100
This course is saving lives. If you care about officer safety, engage with Below 100!
FREE to Law Enforcement but Registration is Required
To Register for this event, please go to:
Intensive: http://tinyurl.com/Below100Lakewood
Trainer: http://tinyurl.com/Below100LakewoodT
OR
Contact Lakewood PD:
Officer Charles Porche 253-830-5039
cporche@cityoflakewood.us
Presenters for this course will be:
Scot Haug - Scot is a nationally recognized Below 100 instructor and use-of-force expert. He is a 25+ year veteran of Idaho law enforcement & a FBI National Academy graduate.
Dale Stockton – Dale is a retired Carlsbad (CA) police captain, and known as the architect of Below 100. He is the former editor-in-chief of Law Officer Magazine & LawOfficer.com.
Jeff Carroll – Jeff is the supervisor of Lakewood Municipal Court security and has been with Lakewood PD since its inception. He began his career with Auburn PD in 1996.