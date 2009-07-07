Blauer Tactical Systems Offers State-of-the-art HIGH GEAR™ Impact Reduction suit

The Blauer Tactical Systems HIGH GEAR™ Impact Reduction suit is state-of-the-art, force-on-force scenario equipment designed to help create the most realistic training experience. The suit now comes with an anti-fog visor, which reduces fogging during high intensity training. Custom athletic design ensures snug fit for maximum range of motion and protection.

The complete suit contains 8 components. HIGH GEAR is perfect for all aspects of combatives, like prisoner handling drills & CQB to more conventional training like MMA, grappling and the striking arts. For more information visit www.tonyblauer.com or email highgear@blauertactical.com.