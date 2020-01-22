Troy Police Department to host UTM’s law enforcement instructor course

Troy Police Department is hosting a UTM Law Enforcement Instructor Course. The course is offered free of charge to sworn Law Enforcement. The course will cover UTM weapon conversions and non-lethal training munitions. Certificates will be awarded for the successful completion of the course. Please notify Peter Minoui of UTM for course registration.

Location: Troy PD Training Center (4850 John R Rd., Troy, MI 48085)

Date: February 18th - 20th, 2020

The Ultimate Training Munitions (UTM) Instructor Certification Class prepares students to design, instruct, and implement reality based training programs using UTM Non Lethal Training Ammunition. Students will participate in skill builders, drills, and force on force scenarios which serve as the foundation for developing realistic training programs in their individual agency. Topics include force on force training models, safety guidelines for NLTA training, use of force and application in case law, role player development, testing protocols, scenario development, and utilization of limited resources including budget/facilities.

About Ultimate Training Munitions (UTM)

Ultimate Training Munitions (UTM) was founded with a mission to produce the most technologically advanced, non-lethal training ammunition in existence. By safely converting service or duty firearms and using precision engineered training ammunition, UTM products allow military and law enforcement professionals to ‘train as they fight’ for the most realistic, force-on-force training possible.

UTM Contact: Peter Minoui, pminoui@utmusa.com, 912-222-1400 (Mobile)