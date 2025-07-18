T4E joins Rails & Rescues as gold sponsor

PRESS RELEASE

DURANGO, Colo. — T4E (Training for Engagement) is proud to announce its role as a Gold Sponsor for Rails & Rescues, an immersive tactical training and live-action exhibition taking place August 11–12, 2025, in the heart of the Colorado Rockies. This unique event is accessed via the historic Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad and showcases the power of purpose-driven training for America’s first responders.

Designed to elevate operational readiness, foster interagency collaboration, and educate the public, Rails & Rescues combines high-fidelity tactical instruction with cinematic, real-time demonstrations across two dramatically different venues.

Day One, hosted at 10 Ring Ranch, a private facility west of Durango, immerses participants in advanced scenario-based training. Operators engage in live-fire drills, vehicle assault tactics, room-clearing exercises, and coordinated team movements—simulating the high-pressure environments encountered in real-world missions. This closed setting allows SWAT, EMS, fire, SAR, and military professionals to train shoulder-to-shoulder with a unified focus on precision, safety, and collaboration.

Day Two transports guests to Cascade Wye, a remote mountain location accessible only by vintage rail. There, spectators witness a dynamic rescue exhibition featuring a simulated hostage crisis aboard train cars, swiftwater extractions along the Animas River, technical rope operations, and aerial insertions by helicopter. Civilian guests will also interact with trauma care stations, SAR demonstrations, and K9 units—offering a powerful window into the multi-disciplinary effort behind critical response operations.

As a Gold Sponsor, T4E will be featured prominently throughout both days of the event, including product showcases during training stages and live-force demonstrations. This partnership highlights T4E’s ongoing mission to deliver realistic, cost-effective training solutions that empower law enforcement and security professionals to train more often, more safely, and with greater precision.

“We are honored to be a Gold Sponsor of Rails & Rescues—an event that epitomizes immersive, scenario-based training in a dramatic, real-world setting,” said Justin “JB” Biddle, Vice President of Marketing for T4E/Umarex USA. “T4E’s training platforms are engineered for affordability and realism, making them the ideal fit for this adrenaline-charged event.”

About Rails & Rescues

Rails & Rescues blends rugged Old West imagery with modern tactical operations to deliver a one-of-a-kind experience for both public safety professionals and the communities they serve. Founded by Olympian and law enforcement advocate Tracy Barnes, and Lanny Barnes a three-time U.S. Olympian in biathlon, professional shooter, and co-creator of the Rails & Rescues + SWAT Tactical Training Adventure. The event is hosted in partnership with Critical Link Collaborative, which helps raise awareness and funding for first responder training initiatives.

The Critical Link Collaborative is a nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening police, fire, EMS, and SAR professionals through accessible, real-world training programs, interagency cooperation, and leadership development. By promoting a culture of preparedness, Critical Link Collaborative ensures that our nation’s protectors are always ready to respond when it matters most.

About T4E – Training for Engagement

T4E offers training markers and tools that provide responsible gun owners and professional operators with the most realistic, affordable, and effective training experience possible. With authentic weight, feel, and function, T4E products replicate duty-grade platforms without the risk or cost of live-fire alternatives.

T4E is a brand of Umarex USA, one of North America’s fastest-growing family-owned outdoor sport and recreation companies. Umarex USA designs and distributes leading-edge products under a range of trusted brands including: Axeon, Beretta, Browning, Colt, Elite Force, GLOCK, Heckler & Koch, Ruger, RWS, Smith & Wesson, UMAREX, Walther, and more.

For more information, visit: T4Eguns.com