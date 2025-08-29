T4E – Training for Engagement highlights the importance of law enforcement training through new partnership with Police1

PRESS RELEASE

T4E – Training for Engagement, a leading provider of reality-based training solutions for law enforcement, has partnered with Police1, the leading online resource for law enforcement news, training, and product information. This collaboration underscores the critical importance of continued training for officers and agencies nationwide.

In today’s complex policing environment, effective training is more important than ever. T4E provides innovative force-on-force training solutions designed to prepare officers for the challenges they face in the field — enhancing decision-making, communication, and tactical response. By working with Police1, T4E will bring this message to an even broader audience of law enforcement and security professionals while supporting safer communities and stronger officer readiness.

“Training is not just a requirement—it’s a lifeline,” said Mike McCaslin -Law Enforcement Channel Manager at T4E, a brand of Umarex USA. “Our partnership with Police1 allows us to emphasize the importance of realistic, hands-on training that equips officers with the skills they need to respond confidently and effectively in real-world situations.”

Through this partnership, T4E will share critical leadership, training resources, and product insights with Police1’s nationwide readership. Together, the organizations aim to empower agencies to adopt training programs that reduce risk, improve performance, and ultimately save lives. This initiative is emphasized during a week-long Training Week campaign in September pioneered by Police1.

About T4E – Training for Engagement

T4E is committed to delivering advanced, reality-based training tools for law enforcement, military, and security professionals. With a focus on safety, reliability, and effectiveness, T4E training markers, ammunition, and gear prepare officers to make the right decisions when it matters most.

About Police1

Police1 is the leading online resource for law enforcement news, product information, and training resources. Serving more than 700,000 registered members, Police1 provides trusted content and tools that support the professional development and safety of officers nationwide.