FOX News Books to debut ‘Behind the Badge: Answering the Call to Serve on America’s Homefront’

PRESS RELEASE
NEW YORK — FOX News Books, the publishing imprint for FOX News Media, will release its 15th title, “Behind the Badge: Answering the Call to Serve on America’s Homefront,” authored by veteran and FOX News Media contributor Johnny Joey Jones. Publishing June 17th, Jones will bring to life the stories of first responders and the drive behind their patriotic acts of heroism, offering an intimate look at the personal and professional lives of our nation’s finest.
In commenting on the book, Jones said, “First responders are the ones who run towards what others will run from. Their stories are often overlooked and with this book, I’m honored to share their patriotic heroism and celebrate all they have done for our country.”
As May begins Military Appreciation Month, “Behind the Badge” tells the unique stories of the dramatic rescues, heart-wrenching losses and awe-inspiring acts of courage of first responders. Jones delves into how these men and women continue to go to work even though they are confronted with worst-case situations each day.
Jones will share stories from people he has met throughout his career, including veteran turned American entertainer Vincent Vargas, politician and law enforcement officer Sheriff Mark Lamb, Jones’ brother-in-law and firefighter Keith Dempsey, and Katelyn Kotfila, a deputy who joined the force after her brother was killed in the line of duty.
Jones joined FOX News Media as a contributor in 2019. In this capacity, he provides military analysis across all FOX News Media (FNM) platforms. Prior to his role at FNM, Jones endured two combat deployments and eight years of active service in the Marine Corps. While deployed in Afghanistan, he suffered a life-changing injury that resulted in the loss of both of his legs above the knee. Since his recovery, he has dedicated himself to work with veterans’ issues through Veteran’s Service Organizations. Notably, Jones went on to create a fellowship on Capitol Hill with the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs, where his contributions resulted in direct policy changes within the Veterans Administration and Department of Defense.
In 2023, Jones authored the New York Times bestselling book “Unbroken Bonds of Battle: A Modern Book of Heroism, Patriotism and Friendship” which was also published by FOX News Books. The book spent eight weeks on the New York Times bestseller list and has sold nearly 116,000 copies.
Since the launch of FOX News Books in partnership with HarperCollins in 2020, the imprint has sold more than 3 million copies across 14 titles. In addition to Jones’ forthcoming book, the imprint most recently published Dana Perino’s “I Wish Someone Had Told Me” (April 2025), Emily Compagno’s “Under His Wings” (November 2024), Trey Yingst’s “Black Saturday” (October 2024), “The War on Warriors” (June 2024) by former FOX News host Pete Hegseth, Dr. Nicole Saphier’s “Love, Mom” (April 2024), Jimmy Failla’s “Cancel Culture Dictionary” (January 2024), Carley Shimkus’ “Cooking with Friends” (October 2023), Johnny Joey Jones’ “Unbroken Bonds of Battle” (June 2023), “Faith Still Moves Mountains” by Harris Faulkner (November, 2022), “All American Christmas” by Rachel Campos-Duffy and Sean Duffy (November 2021), Shannon Bream’s trilogy; “The Women of the Bible Speak” (March 2021), “The Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak” (March 2022), and “The Love Stories of the Bible Speak” (March 2023) and Hegseth’s “Modern Warriors: Real Stories from Real Heroes” (November 2020). Notably, every FOX News Books title has placed on multiple national bestseller lists.
