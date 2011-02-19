Now available: ‘The Criminal Investigative Function: A Guide for New Investigators’

Now! A book on criminal investigations that rises above the rest-candid, practical guidance and advice from a seasoned professional whose skill and experience drove him to the top investigatory ranks.

By tapping into the priceless lessons learned through his investigatory successes, failures, and everything in between, Joseph L. Giacalone, a veteran investigator, gives you the golden opportunity to benefit from his experience. Inside of the

Criminal Investigative Function: A Guide for New Investigators, you will find:

Real-world insights into the truth about criminal investigations-the real challenges, responsibilities and opportunities-and key factors that make new investigators good and good investigators great.

An exploration of search and seizure case law to gain a thorough understanding of the legalities that have direct relevance to criminal investigators and their work.

Recommendations on establishing protocols for handling crime scenes-from responding to and securing the scene to keeping a solid chain of custody, and everything in between.

Guidance on proven strategies for conducting effective interviews and techniques for successful interrogations.

Expert advice on how to best prepare for trial.

To facilitate thorough comprehension and better retention, each chapter includes a helpful list of questions for discussion and review.

ISBN: 978-1-60885-023-5

Price: $25.95