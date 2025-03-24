T4E launches the new M4-style TC 68 rifle at SHOT Show 2025

PRESS RELEASE

FORT SMITH, Ark. — T4E, a leader in innovative paintball and tactical training equipment, is proud to announce the release of the T4E TC 68 Caliber Rifle. The M4-style rifle is designed for professionals and scenario-based training, the TC 68 rifle delivers unmatched versatility, performance, and customization options in a sleek, tactical package.

Engineered with adaptability and user customization in mind, the TC 68 is designed with a multitude of performance features:



Power Source Options : The TC 68 rifle

ensuring adaptability to a variety of shooting environments. Choose from the

high-efficiency 88g CO2, 2x12g CO2 (with included adaptor), or an aftermarket HPAPaintball Tank (with included adaptor and stock) for maximum performance.

: The ensuring adaptability to a variety of shooting environments. Choose from the high-efficiency 88g CO2, 2x12g CO2 (with included adaptor), or an aftermarket HPAPaintball Tank (with included adaptor and stock) for maximum performance. Adjustable Velocity : Tailor your shooting experience with an adjustable-velocity system. Ranging from 240 FPS for standard paintball play to a robust 480 FPS for high-velocity shooting, this rifle is perfect for both tactical games and serious training scenarios.

: Tailor your shooting experience with an adjustable-velocity system. Ranging from 240 FPS for standard paintball play to a robust 480 FPS for high-velocity shooting, this rifle is perfect for both tactical games and serious training scenarios. Magazine and Hopper Compatibility : The TC 68 rifle is included, allowing users to mount an aftermarket standard paintball hopper.

: The is included, allowing users to mount an aftermarket standard paintball hopper. Tactical Rail for Customization : Equipped with a premium M-LOK rail system, the TC 68 rifle

: Equipped with a premium M-LOK rail system, the Ergonomic Grip : Featuring a standard AR-style grip, the TC 68 rifle ensures comfort and precision during prolonged use, combining performance with a familiar, ergonomic M-4 style/feel.

: Featuring a standard AR-style grip, the TC 68 rifle ensures comfort and precision during prolonged use, combining performance with a familiar, ergonomic M-4 style/feel. Removable Barrel: The TC 68 rifle comes with an Autococker Threaded paintball

removable barrel. Giving users the flexibility to upgrade or customize their rifle barrel length and bore size for maximum performance.

Whether you’re a tactical paintball player or law enforcement looking for a high-performance training rifle, the T4E TC 68 Rifle is engineered to elevate your training to the next level.

Availability: The T4E TC 68 Rifle is slated for later this year, 2025, available to law enforcement, government agencies and paintball enthusiasts through the T4E website,authorized dealers, and directly through the T4E sales team.

For more information contact T4E directly at Training@T4Eguns.com | 479-646-4210 ext. 299

About T4E – Training 4 Engagement

T4E offers training markers for responsible gun owners and operators that incorporate authentic weight, feel, and action to provide the most realistic training experience with the least cost possible. T4E is a brand of Umarex USA, Incorporated, one of North America’s fastest-growing family-owned outdoor sport and recreation companies. Umarex USA innovates, develops, and markets products under brands owned or licensed by its parent company, UMAREX GmbH & Co. KG. Such brands include Axeon, Beretta, Browning, Colt, Elite Force, GLOCK, Heckler & Koch, Ruger, RWS, Smith & Wesson, UMAREX, Walther and others. For additional information regarding Umarex USA visit UmarexUSA.info.