The PoliceOne Academy Receives Approval in North Carolina

SAN FRANCISCO – Police1.com , the leading online resource for the law enforcement community, is proud to announce that the Police1 Academy , a comprehensive online training video library for law enforcement agencies, is now approved by the North Carolina Criminal Justice Education and Training Standards Commission.

The North Carolina Criminal Justice Education & Training Standards Commission will “recognize” Police1 Academy training for credit toward the North Carolina Professional Law Enforcement Certificate Program. Agency heads or their Training Coordinators will be responsible for the proper documentation ( Form-F6 ) of training submitted for credit. For more information visit the North Carolina Criminal Justice Education and Training Standards Commission online at:

http://www.ncdoj.gov/About-DOJ/Law-Enforcement-Training-and-Standards/Criminal-Justice-Education-and-Training-Standards.aspx .

The Police1 Academy, which launched in January 2011, now serves more than 80 departments nationwide. It is operated in partnership with Calibre Press, the top provider of law enforcement training nationwide, including the Street Survival Seminar.

With more than 425 high-definition training videos from leading law enforcement experts, the Police1 Academy offers departments cost-effective access to top-quality police training for an annual subscription based on agency size. All 425 training videos are accompanied by detailed lesson plans, covering topics ranging from defensive tactics to leadership.

“We are excited to be serving over 80 departments. The content on Police1 Academy continues to grow and evolve as does the Academy’s presence.” said Alex Ford, CEO of Praetorian Group. “Online training has become widely accepted by departments across the country and is now seen as a cost effective and strategic way to deliver training. We are proud to be the ones providing this alternative option to police training.”

Submit a request online or call (800) 323-0037 to get free preview access to the Police1 Academy for your department. To learn more about Police1 Academy, visit http://www.PoliceOne.com/Academy.

To inquire about approval in your state, contact Nicole Forzano at (415) 962-8341.