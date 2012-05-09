The Praetorian Group and TargetSolutions Partner to Launch Next Generation Version of the PoliceOne Academy Online Training Platform

Partnership Creates the Most Powerful Learning and Records Management Solution Available for Law Enforcement

SAN FRANCISCO – The Praetorian Group and TargetSolutions today announced an agreement to join forces, with the goal of revolutionizing online training and records management for law enforcement agencies worldwide. The partnership combines PoliceOne’s industry-leading content and industry expertise with TargetSolutions’ unrivaled learning and records management platform.

Law enforcement today is faced with unprecedented challenges, including new threats, substantial budget cuts and increasing levels of liability. By collaborating, Praetorian and TargetSolutions will be able to offer law enforcement agencies a single solution that uses cutting-edge technology and rich online media to cost-effectively address training needs, compliance requirements, and deliver continuing education that assists all levels of law enforcement in better serving their communities.

The partnership combines TargetSolutions’ already robust online learning and records management platform with the Police1 Academy, a content-rich online learning environment which launched in January 2011 and serves more than 120 agencies and 7,000 officers across the country. The Police1 Academy currently offers 400 short-format training courses and a repository of 500 training videos from 120 well-respected law enforcement industry experts and is certified for continuing education credit in six states.

The combination of the two creates an enterprise-scale solution that enables departments to maintain compliance, reduce losses, deliver curriculum, and track all department-level tasks, certifications and training activities. It will also feature an enhanced training catalog, including an extensive library of one-hour, high-definition video-based training courses on dozens of contemporary topics, as well as new OSHA and workplace safety courses.

“It’s not often you identify a partnership in which each party brings such complementary strengths to the table to address a very specific market need and opportunity,” said Alex Ford, CEO of the Praetorian Group. “The collaboration immediately takes the Police1 Academy to the next level and brings much needed online training and records management capabilities to our nation’s law enforcement. At the end of the day, it will mean a much better product for law enforcement, more lives saved and safer communities.”

Over the past 12 years, the Praetorian Group has become the leading online media company for the public safety market, and now counts 850,000 first responders as members. Police1.com is the most trusted online destination for law enforcement worldwide, with more than 1.2 million unique visitors per month and 350,000 registered law enforcement officers as members.

TargetSolutions is the leading online training and records management provider for public entities. It offers the industry’s foremost learning management system to deliver workforce training and continuing education, as well as automated recordkeeping functions through its cloud-based service. The company has been helping clients reduce costs, increase operational efficiency, and remain compliant since 1999. TargetSolutions currently serves more than 10,000 courses each day to thousands of municipalities and public safety agencies.

“We are really excited about partnering with the Praetorian Group to create a platform that offers mission-critical solutions to law enforcement and addresses the problems they face in protecting their communities,” said Thomas Woodward, Target Solutions’ Vice President of Operations. “PoliceOne is the online leader in law enforcement, and their credibility, expertise and the depth of their content is second to none. Combined with our distance learning and recordkeeping capabilities, we’ll be able to offer law enforcement significant cost savings and efficiencies that mitigate risk and improve public safety.”

The combined product will be launching in June 2012. Please visit www.PoliceOneAcademy.com for more information.



About the Praetorian Group

The Praetorian Group is the leading online media and technology company in the public safety market. Our properties are visited by more than 2.1 million public safety professionals every month and count more than 850,000 first responders as members. Praetorian owns and operates www.PoliceOne.com, www.FireRescue1.com, www.EMS1.com, www.CorrectionsOne.com and www.Homeland1.com, as well as more than 15 topical public safety websites providing resources ranging from online video to grant assistance. We are deeply committed to providing resources and cutting edge information that help first responders stay safer, become better informed, and more effectively protect their communities.



About TargetSolutions

TargetSolutions is the leading provider of web-based technology solutions for public entities, with a focus on fire and EMS departments. These solutions enable departments to maintain compliance, reduce losses, deliver curriculum, and track all station-level tasks, certifications and training activities. More than 2,000 organizations across the country use our technology to solve their training needs. We work hard every day to understand our clients’ challenges and deliver powerful tools that save time and money.



About the Police1 Academy

Launched in January 2011, the Police1 Academy training website was established to address the gap between law enforcement department budgets and the need to provide ongoing training to officers. To date, there are more than 120 departments, educational institutions, and private security companies spanning 35 states subscribing. The Police1 Academy offers 400 short-format training courses and a repository of 500 training videos featuring 120 well-respected law enforcement industry experts. It currently serves more than 7,000 officers across the country, and has been certified for continuing education credit in six states.