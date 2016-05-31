Mercer County Sheriff’s Deputies Practice Driving While in Pursuit

MERCER COUNTY, WV - No matter if it’s raining or if the roads are clear, deputies have to respond to emergency calls. When an officer is driving at excessive speeds, it’s easy to lose control if they aren’t properly trained.

“Well you know I don’t know if we’ve had any here but there has been fatalities in pursuits and that’s something we want to try to avoid,” says Chief Deputy D. B. Bailey. “We want to try to train our people the best way possible, everything that we can.”

This week the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department is undergoing extensive training so deputies are ready for any type of pursuit, including driving with multiple distractions.

Read the full story.