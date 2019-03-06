VirTra Introduces Subscription Training Equipment and Partnership (STEP) Program

TEMPE, Ariz. — March 5, 2019 — VirTra, Inc., a global provider of training simulators for law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets, has officially launched its Subscription Training & Equipment Partnership™ (STEP) program for government agencies.

The addition of STEP to VirTra’s business model allows agencies to utilize VirTra’s unique, certified, simulation training on a subscription basis. The subscription model lowers the barrier to entry for law enforcement agencies with more restricted budgets, thereby potentially increasing VirTra’s total addressable market, and has the potential to substantially increase VirTra’s recurring revenue. This new model, when combined with VirTra’s traditional, hardware-centric sales model through distribution channels, provides the company with greater flexibility to cater to the market’s needs and customer preferences.

STEP enables agencies to benefit from VirTra’s systems, software, interactive coursework, training academy, and accessories in a more cost-effective manner than previously offered. STEP provides a comprehensive and customizable training solution to law enforcement departments of all sizes and is the industry’s only subscription-based law enforcement training program of its kind.

“From the development of the certified interactive coursework to the refinement of the logistics and distribution system, the past 18 months have been a tremendous collaborative effort by our team, strategic partners, and industry experts, which is made manifest today by the official launch of our STEP program,” said Jason Mulcahy, General Manager of VirTra, Inc. “The STEP program provides agencies an immediate path to train with the industry’s best, at an affordable price point, and without the uncertainties that a large capital purchase decision can induce. We’ve already begun selling STEP to eager customers, and I am encouraged to report that the initial reaction is extremely positive. We expect to continue to see positive reviews and benefits to our overall business as we ramp up our sales efforts of the new program.”

The STEP program enables more departments to sustain a long-term training program for the perishable skills critical to law enforcement and public safety by offering VirTra’s effective training solutions on a monthly, quarterly or annual subscription basis. STEP provides options to drastically reduce up-front costs and allows for quicker deployment, easier upgrades, and more accessibility, all while being highly scalable. STEP alleviates funding and time constraints on agencies and, for many, solves their most pressing and critical training needs while providing a convenient, turnkey solution from a one-stop shop.

Bob Ferris, CEO and Chairman of VirTra, commented: “The launch of STEP is a major milestone for our customers, company, and industry. STEP lowers the barriers to initiate quality, certified training while simultaneously increasing recurring revenue and providing a source for a consistent and predictable revenue stream to VirTra. Through the subscription model, we can put VirTra training solutions in the hands of more agencies, which will substantially expand our total addressable market. Our vision is nothing short of delivering the most effective training that saves and improves the lives of every police officer worldwide, and today’s launch is a major advancement of that mission for both VirTra and the broader law enforcement market.”

STEP is a customizable solution that allows an agency to select a combination of equipment, software training solutions, and tools that best fit its training needs and budget. The options include, but are not limited to:

V-VICTA™ interactive coursework (Law Enforcement only), which provides IADLEST certified coursework that accompanies the scenarios

Immersive training simulators such as V-300®, V-180®, V-ST® or portable single screen V-100®

Patented stress inducing Threat-Fire® training tool

Hundreds of training scenarios, skill drills, and courses of fire all with branching options

V-Marksmanship™, which provides advanced skill drills training

Patented and highly realistic drop-in recoil kits for the most widely used firearms

V-Author®, VirTra’s exclusive software tool that allows customers to edit, create, or author training scenarios from scratch with their own characters or scenery

TASER®, OC spray and low-light training support

After selecting the training options that meet its needs, an agency may also partner with VirTra for additional services. The ongoing partnership with VirTra includes dedicated VirTra training coordinators, training courses, additional interactive certified coursework, scenarios, and support maintenance and is offered as a subscription for a minimum of one year. The combination of all these high-tech simulation capabilities will help ensure top-quality training for agencies. To learn more and schedule your VirTra STEP assessment, please visit https://step.virtra.com/.

About VirTra

VirTra is a global provider of training simulators for law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets. The Company’s patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship and related training that mimics real-world situations. VirTra’s mission is to save and improve lives worldwide through realistic and highly-effective virtual reality and simulator technology. Learn more about the company at www.VirTra.com.