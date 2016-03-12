Gamber-Johnson today announced new Zebra TabCruzer docking stations shipping in mid-April

STEVENS POINT, WI - The TabCruzer line by Gamber-Johnson is the industry-standard for mounting tablets in a vehicle, and the new TabCruzer for Zebra ET50/55 rugged tablet is an easy solution to meet material handling and other fleet vehicle connectivity needs.

“Zebra is the market leader, and we’re excited to give our customers a new product to mount these tablets in or on their vehicles,” said Brian Wagner, president of Gamber-Johnson. “The TabCruzer is easy to install and even easier to use – and we’re looking forward to getting this product into the hands of our customers this April.”

Featuring spring loaded hinges and dual locking latches, the TabCruzer secures a rugged frame 8” or 10” ET50/55 tablet. The steel and composite design reduces overall weight and offers rugged construction for the durability users expect from Gamber-Johnson’s TabCruzer line.

The TabCruzer for Zebra has tested and passed MIL-STD 810G vibration and shock testing, SAE J1455 crash testing, cycle testing @ 30,000 cycles for lock and docking mechanism, and offers a 3-year limited warranty.

Three configurations are offered: docking station, powered cradle, and non-powered cradle. Connectivity options include: 3 USB, Ethernet, HDMI, and a single power input. A built-in cable strain relief system holds cables in place and eliminates wear.

The TabCruzer product line provides material handlers, police officers, firefighters, and other public safety workers the maximum protection for their mobile technology investment. Unlike any other tablet docking station on the market, this product offers a conformal coated electronics board minimizing the effects of dust and water ingress.

