St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office of Louisiana Selects ledsSuite Software from Zuercher T

Thursday, June 13, 2013. After several years of evaluating local and national vendors, the Zuercher Technologies ledsSuite solution has been selected by the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office of Louisiana to meet its current technology needs and future technology goals. The installation includes software for computer-aided dispatch, integrated mapping, records management, in-depth analytics, financial tracking, jail management, mobile CAD and records, as well as several agency-specific and state interfaces. The system the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office is replacing is an outdated AS400 solution which has been in place for more than 15 years with no future for enhancements. The new administration of the Sheriff’s Office has a vision of updating the agency’s technology platforms, streamlining agency processes, eliminating many paper forms, and consolidating all of the agency’s data in one central location. The ledsSuite solution is the ideal fit to meet all of these requirements. Support and maintenance were other considerations that factored into the selection by the Sheriff’s Office. Zuercher Technologies’ standard support and maintenance agreement exceeds the scope of the services provided by other vendors in the industry. “The technology being used by our agency had taken a back seat to other priorities and we got behind the technology curve,” stated Major Troy Hidalgo of the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office. “We created some lofty goals for our agency and our current system was not going meet them. The Zuercher Technologies ledsSuite system will be able to meet these needs plus put us in a position to take advantage of future technology trends.” “ledsSuite offers some unique products and capabilities which agencies are demanding and most vendors are lacking,” stated David Jones, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Zuercher Technologies. “The St. Johns the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office will be able to quickly take advantage of them and immediately see the benefits. We are excited to have them as a client agency.” ### About Zuercher Technologies, LLC Zuercher Technologies, LLC provides best of breed public safety software solutions to agencies across the U.S. under its flagship product, ledsSuite©, encompassing Computer-Aided Dispatch, Mapping, Criminal Investigations, Crime Analysis, Jail, Civil, Financial, Records, Public Administration, and Mobile CAD and Records. Founded in 2003, Zuercher Technologies is based in Sioux Falls, SD. Information about Zuercher Technologies’ products and services can be found at www.zuerchertech.com.