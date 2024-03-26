Veritone partners with WSI Technologies to automate public records requests for primary state-wide law enforcement agency

PRESS RELEASE

DENVER — Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), a leader in designing human-centered AI solutions, today announced that a primary state law enforcement agency will use Veritone Redact to automate its audio and video redaction workflows, reducing lengthy manual processes and addressing their Freedom of Information Act (“FOIA”) request backlog. The deal was made possible through a channel partnership with WSI Technologies, a public sector-focused technology and solutions provider.

Given the constant demand for public records requests, the law enforcement agency sought a solution to help conserve internal resources. Veritone Redact leverages AI technology to automate the redaction of personally identifiable information, including faces and driver’s license information, within audio and video-based evidence, significantly improving time-intensive, frame-by-frame and word-by-word evidence redaction workflows.

“Law enforcement agencies are facing mounting pressure to modernize their operations while also facing external pressures of fluctuating, and often, shrinking budgets,” said Jim Halsmer, President of WSI Technologies. “By combining Veritone’s advanced technology with our public sector expertise, we can provide a better day-to-day experience for law enforcement, helping them do their jobs more efficiently while reducing burnout.”

Veritone Redact helps expedite compliance with public records requests and helps agencies meet privacy and safety requirements in line with state and local laws. The secure, cloud-based application also eliminates the need for a local server and other associated hardware requirements.

“We are thrilled to partner with WSI Technologies to offer Veritone Redact and help expand what’s humanly possible for agencies that are challenged with balancing evidence management and public records requests on top of their everyday responsibilities,” said Jon Gacek, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Public Sector, Veritone. “With a solution like Veritone Redact, these agencies can significantly alleviate the manual and laborious process of audio and video redaction and get back to what matters most – protecting and serving their communities.”

To watch a demo and learn more information about Veritone Redact, visit www.veritone.com/applications/redact

