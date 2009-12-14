Vinyl Graphics proudly announces the addition of 10 new designs

Vinyl Graphics has added 10 new designs to their collection of enhanced badge decals. This brings the grand total to 22 realistic 3-D star and shield designs. Enhanced badge decals are the ultimate accessory for your police cruisers. Let Vinyl Graphics develop a completely new look for your department or simply add them to your current fleet to make your squads look like new again.

Each design can be fully customized with your department name and location. They can be any size you need or you could order an assortment of sizes. You may choose to go with the standard State Seal in the center or add your own special artwork. You can even email a photo of a local landmark to go in the middle of the design.

Vinyl Graphics can also take your current patch or badge and recreate it as a vinyl decal. Visit their website to fill out a quote request form for a free estimate today!

For more information on Vinyl Graphics’ Customizable Badge Designs, vist www.police-graphics.com.