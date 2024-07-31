Kustom Signals announces Eagle 3 electronic tuning fork approved for use in Virginia

PRESS RELEASE

LENEXA, Kan. – Kustom Signals is pleased to announce that the Eagle 3 electronic tuning fork (eFork) feature is now approved for use in the Commonwealth of Virginia by all law enforcement agencies including the Virginia State Police. The Department of General Services (DGS) Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services (DCLS) has approved and published the protocol to certify the Eagle 3 electronic tuning fork certification under the Code of Virginia Sections 2.2-1112 and 46.2-882.

Eagle 3 electronic tuning fork benefits:

The tuning fork test is a legal standard recognized in many U.S. states since 1966.

The Eagle 3 electronic tuning fork provides a more consistent and accurate signal compared to a traditional mechanical tuning fork.

The Eagle 3 electronic fork is easier to certify than a traditional fork as it produces electronic signals that do not require transformation for analysis.

The Eagle 3 electronic fork is more stable in frequency and less affected by temperature changes compared to traditional tuning forks.

The Eagle 3 electronic fork, along with the Advanced Fork Test, offers a quick and comprehensive way to test RADAR systems, saving time and ensuring accuracy.

Additional Eagle 3 outstanding features include:

Scan Mode with dual antenna operations (patented)

Advanced Fork Test with optional mandatory fork test (patented)

Certification Management with optional lock-out with certification expiration (patented)

DuraTrak™ tracking bars improve target tracking confidence (patented)

QuikTrak™ one button target tracking with lock defeats RADAR detectors (patented)

Fan noise and interference filtering eliminates unwanted RADAR anomalies

Faster processing provides greater targeting range and improved target acquisition

Kent Hayes, Senior Product Manager, “Some RADAR manufacturers are telling customers that they no longer need to use tuning forks to test their radar because of their device’s self-testing features. There are two problems with this direction. First, internal test signals do not travel through the entire RADAR signal path. For example, internal tests would fail to detect a bad microwave receiver which would be identified with a fork test. Second, the Tuning fork tests have accepted legal standards and case law recognized in many U.S. states dating back to 1966.”