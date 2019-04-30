Airgain is Chosen by Axon as Exclusive Partner for Fleet 2 In-Car Video System

Arizona-based antenna supplier provides product quality, short lead times, and excellent support for Axon

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG), a leading provider of advanced antenna technologies used to enable high performance wireless networking across a broad range of devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive, today announced that after an exhaustive competitive evaluation process, it has been chosen by Axon (NASDAQ: AAXN), the global leader in connected public safety technologies, as the exclusive antenna partner for its market-leading Axon Fleet 2 in-car video system.

In conjunction with Airgain’s antenna solutions, Axon’s in-car and on-officer video technologies can help save lives and reduce injuries in multiple ways. Axon body cameras help deescalate interactions and provide immediate safety alerts and evidence access. The solution is seamlessly connected in real-time over dedicated wireless networks, so public safety customers can focus on what matters – people, not paperwork.

“Axon is leading the way with innovative public safety video solutions that rely on a quality wireless connection to deliver maximum impact. However, customers need not only great technical solutions, but demand fast delivery times and great long-term reliability,” said Reed Pangborn, Vice President, Channel Sales North America at Airgain. “Axon’s choice of Airgain as their exclusive partner for Fleet 2 confirms our ability to deliver an industry-leading antenna, built in the USA, that meets and exceeds customer needs. We’re especially proud that two Arizona-based companies are working so closely together to provide law enforcement agencies with critical connectivity solutions to assure safety and certainty in the field.”

“Axon has worked with the team at Airgain for some time and has seen first-hand their ability to deliver excellent antenna solutions for first responders and public sector customers across North America,” said Trey Mills, Senior Product Manager at Axon. “After evaluating other manufacturers in the space, we are delighted to make them the exclusive antenna partner for Axon Fleet 2.”

The Airgain Solution

The antennas for Axon’s Fleet 2 solution are designed and built to order in Scottsdale, Arizona, only three miles from Axon headquarters. This combination enables Airgain to quickly design and build custom antennas to match Axon’s exact requirements, with an industry-leading short lead time.

Airgain has designed and built a range of small form factor and high-performance antennas for use in Axon solutions. The expanding portfolio includes the ULTRAMAX MIMO 5-in-1 antenna, the new MULTIMAX FV 5-in-1 antenna, and new M2M Wi-Fi Puck antenna built specifically to meet Axon’s needs. Airgain products are highly configurable with designs that easily meet the needs of changing requirements.

Airgain is sponsoring and exhibiting at this week’s Axon Accelerate, the leading technology conference for public safety. Axon Accelerate takes place April 30 – May 1, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Axon

Axon is a network of devices, apps and people that helps public safety personnel become smarter and safer. With a mission of protecting life, our technologies give customers the confidence, focus and time they need to keep their communities safe. Our products impact every aspect of a public safety officer’s day-to-day experience.

We work hard for those who put themselves in harm’s way for all of us. To date, there are more than 325,200 software seats booked on the Axon network around the world and more than 215,000 lives and countless dollars have been saved with the Axon network of devices, apps and people. Learn more at www.axon.com or by calling (800) 978-2737.

About Airgain, Inc.

Airgain is a leading provider of advanced antenna technologies used to enable high performance wireless networking across a broad range of devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive. Combining design-led thinking with testing and development, Airgain works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Airgain’s antennas are deployed in carrier, fleet, enterprise, residential, private, government, and public safety wireless networks and systems, including set-top boxes, access points, routers, modems, gateways, media adapters, portables, digital televisions, sensors, fleet, and asset tracking devices. Airgain is headquartered in San Diego, California, and maintains design and test centers in the U.S., U.K., and China. For more information, visit airgain.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

