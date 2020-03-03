Declutter your duty belt! Vantage body camera now also streams audio to the Eyewitness HD in-car video system

Lenexa, Kan. -- Kustom Signals, Inc. Vantage body-worn video camera can replace the standard wireless transmitter for Eyewitness HD in-car video. In this integrated system, Vantage cameras are associated with the in-car systems. Features supported by this integration include:

1) The Vantage body camera simultaneously records audio and video locally on the camera and transmits audio back real-time to the in-car system for recording with its video files. Never miss audio – if Vantage is out of range, it still records audio locally.

2) Files from the two systems are automatically associated. These in-car associations allow synchronized playback of the files using the Eyewitness Data Vault file management system.

3) The integration uses a local peer-to-peer network to allow bi-directional record activations. If the in-car system starts to record for any reason, it will activate a recording on up to two paired body cameras. Likewise, if a body camera is activated, it will start the in-car system recording – and start the second paired body camera recording (if present).

4) Files from the body camera can be transferred wirelessly to the in-car system. They can also be transferred by docking the camera in the in-car docking station.

5) Once Vantage files are transferred to the in-car system, they can be reviewed and tagged in the car, prior to being uploaded to the database.

6) Once body camera files are transferred to the in-car system, they will transfer wirelessly to the database alongside the in-car files.

7) Vantage in-car docking stations also support in-car charging.

Chris Abel, President of Kustom Signals, “This integration allows officers the opportunity to have fully integrated in-car and body-worn video protection with one less piece of equipment strapped to their uniform.

Established in 1965, Kustom Signals, Inc., an MPD Inc. company, designs and manufactures a complete line of speed enforcement, speed awareness and in-car and body-worn video systems for law enforcement agencies. For more information, visit www.KustomSignals.com.