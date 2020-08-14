Digital Ally announces newest subscription program focusing on in-car camera systems for law enforcement

Program will be implemented immediately in wake of increased demand for cameras and often limited funding available to departments for capital purchases

LENEXA, Kan.,-Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY), which develops, manufactures, and markets advanced video recording products and other critical safety products for law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and security, today announced the launch of its newest subscription program for in-car camera systems. The announcement comes shortly after the launch of the Company’s body camera subscription program, which has generated overwhelming demand from the law enforcement community.

The company has determined that many departments do not have adequate funding for video evidence technology which has been magnified recently because the coronavirus pandemic has strained local and state budgets. The new subscription program will not only provide an opportunity to pay off the units over time, but in many cases, will offer packages that require no down payment.

“While body cameras and in-car video systems have become more common in the last decade, there are still hundreds, if not thousands, of departments that don’t have this critical technology,” said Stan Ross, CEO of Digital Ally, concluding, “Body cameras and in-car video systems are critically important to the safety and security of all concerned and we can’t let restricted funding get in the way of outfitting law enforcement, military and first responders with this technology.”

The in-car subscription program will be available for the Company’s innovative EVO-HD system with built-in VuLink® auto-activation technology and can be integrated seamlessly with a FirstVu HD body camera. The subscription program will offer several cloud packages to fit policies set forth by the police department or cities and will offer no money down payment options for qualifying customers.

In conjunction with Digital Ally’s body camera subscription program, the in-car program will also give departments the opportunity to provide their officers with much needed evidence capturing technology that may not have been available due a lack of funding.

Digital Ally®, headquartered in Lenexa, KS, specializes in the design and manufacturing of the highest quality video recording equipment and video analytic software. Digital Ally pushes the boundaries of technology in industries such as law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and security. Digital Ally’s complete product solutions include vehicle and body cameras, flexible software storage, automatic recording technology and various critical safety products. These products work seamlessly together and are simple to install and operate. In addition, Digital Ally recently launched two new product lines including a non-contact thermometer/controlled-entry device under the Company’s ThermoVu™ brand and an EPA Category IV disinfectant/sanitizer under the Company’s Shield™ brand. Digital Ally products are sold by domestic direct sales representatives and international distributors worldwide. For additional news and information please visit www.digitalallyinc.com or follow additional Digital Ally Inc. social media channels here: Facebook, Instagram, Linkedin and Twitter.