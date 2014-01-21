OEM Micro Solutions, INC. Raises the Bar Again with Their New Mobile Tactical Computer

OEM Micro responds to the new reality of reduced budgets and increased capability, with the introduction their enhanced Mobile Tactical Computer, the MTC-4

FARMINGTON HILLS, MI. -- OEM Micro Solutions (www.oemmicro.com), the established leader in mobile electronic systems for public safety agencies, announces today the next generation of its Mobile Tactical Computers. The MTC-4 is all new, and includes expansive features and workhorse capabilities, while maintaining the same quality and reliability that have made the MTC brand the favorite mobile computer of law enforcement agencies across the country. OEM Micro Solutions has been providing public safety agencies with advanced mobile electronic systems, including computers and digital video systems, since 2001.

“We understand the constraints of smaller budgets, smaller cars, and the continued cuts that many departments are enduring. Our goal in creating the new MTC-4 is to provide a smaller, lighter MTC, with significantly expanded features, and yet make it available at a much lower price,” stated David Downs, President and CEO of OEM Micro Solutions.

Features of the MTC-4 are 1200nit sunlight viewable 12.1" or 15” LCD display, with touchscreen, 2.6 GHz i5 CPU and 320 GB hard disk drive. Additional features include an integrated UPS (Li-Ion Battery Pack@10.6Ah), (5) USB2.0 ports, (2) USB3.0 ports, (2) Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI, SD Card reader, Bluetooth, GPS and WiFi (802.11abgn). Its rugged construction and OEM Micro’s superior customer service and support remain integral components of the long term value and reliability of the MTC-4. The list of optional features includes upgrades in CPU, HDD or SSD storage, RAM and many other items.