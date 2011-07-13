Patrol Witness Introduces PW-Lite High End Video Recorder for Under $3,000

Alpharetta, GA – The brand–new PW-Lite by Patrol Witness features fanless operation, ultra low power consumption, extended operating temperature ranges, and built-in flash storage, all for under $3,000. Protected with high level of security encryption from recording to storage and retrieval of video, audio and metadata, PW Lite preserves the integrity of recorded evidence. The system is simple to install, easy to operate, and is backed with a 1 year warranty.

With a GPS, two cameras, collision detector, monitor and DVR all for what most companies would charge 30% more, PW Lite is the mostadvanced and cost-effective device on the market. Upgrades to the PW Lite include the PW-III, which employs HandsFree™ wireless upload, Redundant Video Storage, and 3 Year Warranty.

About Patrol Witness

PatrolWitness™ is 247Security’s dedicated line-up of Digital Video Solutions for Law Enforcement, Fire & EMS, and public safety services.

Patrol Witness™ was conceived to merge 247Security technology, developed over the last 20 years, with intense scrutiny and input from active law enforcement and public safety personnel; resulting in rugged, state-of-the-art products specifically designed for these applications.

What makes Patrol Witness™ different from others is that we design and manufacture our systems. Proudly designed & manufactured in the USA & Canada; our technology is state-of-the-art, and we pride ourselves in delivering excellent customer support from before the sale and well into the service life of our products.