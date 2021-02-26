PRO-VISION® introduces new hybrid HD in-car video system for law enforcement

The new 900 Series Hybrid HD In-Car Video System provides unmatched 360-degree coverage in and around law enforcement vehicles to capture crystal-clear video evidence in high definition.

Byron Center, Mich., – Pro-Vision Video Systems, a leader in mobile video solutions, announced today the release of its new 900 Series Hybrid HD In-Car Video System for law enforcement. The system provides class-leading 360-degree video coverage in and around law enforcement vehicles in high definition, in addition to simplified video management with automatic video upload options.

Users can capture crystal-clear video evidence that tells the full story of what happened as the 900 Series Hybrid HD In-Car Video System records in full 1080p HD with multiple cameras providing 360-degree coverage, including the addition of two new cameras specifically designed for law enforcement applications.

The new AHD Internal Mini-Dome Camera provides unmatched door-to-door rear seat coverage with a built-in microphone and night vision recording to capture all the important details, while the new AHD Exterior Side Camera allows for full 360-degree rotation for customizable camera aiming and blind spot coverage to help prevent accidents. Users also have the option to add an in-cab monitor to provide camera views and monitor the rear seat area for complete situational awareness.

“Being able to capture every little detail in video evidence is vital for law enforcement,” said Corey Mathews, director of the law enforcement division at Pro-Vision. “With this new system, they’ll get the 360-degree coverage they need to tell the full story of what really happened in any situation.”

The system helps to keep the focus on the situation at hand with Automatic Activation when vehicle lights or other triggers are activated, including the ability to have the system automatically activate a Bodycam 4 body-worn camera that’s within 30 feet of any vehicle.

Managing the video captured by the system is also simplified with customizable Automatic Video Upload options. Users can save time by configuring the system to automatically upload videos directly to the SecuraMax™ Cloud Evidence Management Solution through a 4G connection in the vehicle or through a Wi-Fi connection when returning to the station.

In SecuraMax, users can easily manage all their video evidence in one location on a CJIS-compliant Microsoft Azure™ platform backed by advanced chain-of-custody protocols and customizable secure file sharing options that puts users in complete control of their video evidence. SecuraMax also simplifies the evidence management process with customizable evidence tags and retention cycles that can be automatically applied to your video evidence. Responding to Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests is also easier with SecuraMax thanks to the Advanced Video Redaction Tool that automatically detects and blurs out faces – even in motion – to streamline the redaction process.

About Pro-Vision

Founded in 2003, Pro-Vision is a leading video technology solutions provider trusted by thousands of organizations in 58 countries. Pro-Vision solutions include vehicle video recording systems, body-worn cameras, data management and cloud-based storage solutions. Pro-Vision transit, law enforcement and commercial partners utilize these solutions to enhance safety, increase productivity and protect critical assets. For more information, visit provisionusa.com.