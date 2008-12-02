Opportunity Austin Announces Setcom’s Relocation to Austin

November 17, 2008— Opportunity Austin, the Austin Chamber’s economic development initiative and Setcom Corporation, a leading manufacturer of communications systems for emergency response and industrial teams, have announced that it will relocate its international headquarters from Mountain View, California to Austin.

This relocation characterizes not only a big win for the wireless industry but also shows a continuing stability in the economy of the Central Texas region. Opportunity Austin solidified an ongoing affiliation with Setcom during one of several annual marketing trips to the California region.

Diversification, particularly in today’s economy, plays an important role in the sustainability of a community such as Austin,” said Gary Farmer, Chair Opportunity Austin and President Heritage Title.“Opportunity Austin has proven that a broad portfolio of industries is essential to success, and we welcome Setcom as one of the newest members of the thriving wireless technology sector.”

Austin will also benefit from this project in terms of new jobs and real estate. The facility is expected to create 22 new jobs in the first year of operations. Setcom has leased 7,000 square feet of space in South Austin near Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and companies such as Advanced Micro Devices and Spansion.

After reviewing a number of locations throughout the United States, Austin was by far Setcom’s top choice for relocation,” said James Roberts, President Setcom Corporation. “The centralized location, reasonable costs of doing business, strong base of technology workers, business friendly environment and high quality of life for our employees were the critical factors on which Setcom based its decision. By relocating to Austin, we are now much closer to the majority of our customers and we are able to continue to assemble our products in the United States and sell them at competitive prices.”

Setcom manufactures communications equipment for police motorcycle officers, firefighters, rescue personnel and industrial users in all fifty states, most major U.S. cities and more than twenty countries worldwide. Specific products include police motorcycle helmet kits, fire truck intercom systems, industrial and ruggedized headsets, airport rescue apparatus intercom systems and mobile and portable radio headset interfaces.

The Austin Wireless Alliance is very excited to welcome Setcom to Austin,” said Erin Defosse, Chairman Austin Wireless Alliance. “Not only is Austin an ideal location for technology companies due to its deep technical talent pool and incredible quality of life but it is also one of the emerging leaders in the wireless industry. Austin boasts one of the most advanced wireless communication infrastructures for public safety so it is only natural that a company like Setcom, with industry leading products in the space, be based in a city that not only develops the technology but is also at the forefront in using it.”

Opportunity Austin is the Austin Chamber’s five-year economic development initiative to create economic sustainability and prosperity in the Central Texas region through strategic marketing and business consulting.

About Setcom Corporation

Founded in 1970, Setcom has been a pioneer in its markets for 38 years. The company introduced the first commercialized communications system for a police motorcycle in 1970. Setcom is still a leader because they work collaboratively to develop the kind of innovative, customized products that law officers depend on. www.SetcomCorp.com