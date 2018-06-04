Westin inner fenders front and rear

Stylish and durable, Westin’s Wrangler JK Front and Rear Inner Fenders provide engine protection from rocks and debris while improving airflow to the engine compartment. Designed to fit with Westin’s Front and Rear Tube Fenders and made of 16 gauge steel. Sold in pairs and available in textured black finish backed by a 3 year warranty. Hardware included for easy installation.

About Westin Automotive

Westin Public Safety is a division of Westin Automotive Products, Inc., San Dimas, CA, specializing in protective, active duty vehicle equipment. Westin Public Safety products include Push Bars, PIT Bars and Wing Wraps for the most popular vehicles used by agencies today.