Westin WJ2 bumpers for Jeep JK

Westin’s new line of WJ2 Front and Rear Bumpers for Jeep JK are built with 3/16-inch plate steel and give your rig a stylish new look with maximum function and utility. They feature off-road jack points and rock light mount points and offer bolt-on installation so no drilling is required. Our WJ2 Front Bumpers include our Stubby Bumper and Full Width Bumper with LED Light Bar Mount, Bull Bar, or standard.

Westin’s WJ2 Skid Plate is built with 1/8-inch plate steel and protects your Jeep’s swaybar and swaybar disconnect motor. Westin also offers WJ2 Rear Bumpers with or without tire carrier based on your preference and needs. Take your Jeep to the next level with Westin’s new line of WJ2 Bumper products today!

Westin Public Safety is a division of Westin Automotive Products, Inc., San Dimas, CA, specializing in protective, active duty vehicle equipment. Westin Public Safety products include Push Bars, PIT Bars and Wing Wraps for the most popular vehicles used by agencies today.