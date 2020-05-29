Upgrade your sedan with TruckVault storage systems

SEDRO WOOLLEY, Wash. — Many people are surprised to find out that we don’t only make our products for SUVs and trucks. But when we say we make TruckVault storage systems for nearly every make and model on the road, we mean it! Putting our product in the trunk of your sedan allows you to carry a firearm or take your full inventory of photography gear with you while you’re on the road and know that it’s safe and secured.

Often, these models provide secured space and organization for radio equipment and other sensitive electronics. Lock options include push button key override models as well as the electronic key fob option. Whether it’s your firearm, photography gear, or any item deemed valuable to you, a TruckVault storage system will keep it concealed and locked away while on the road.

You can build yours today. Select your vehicle make, model and year to start building your TruckVault.

About TruckVault

Today, TruckVault is the most recognized name for vehicle equipment storage solutions in the sports, law enforcement and public safety markets. Now manufacturing in Sedro Woolley, Washington, TruckVault employs over 50 people internally and out-sources locally, further contributing to the U.S. economy.

TruckVault management and employees take great pride in their products and the quality they represent. You will not buy a better “in-vehicle storage solution” than one manufactured by TruckVault.

Buy Quality. Buy American. Buy TruckVault.