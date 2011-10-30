Kan. SWAT team gets new armored vehicle

By Roy Wenzl

The Wichita Eagle

WICHITA, Kan. — In recent years, as Wichita drug dealers and gang members grew a little more sophisticated, some of them installed cameras at their homes to alert them when police arrive.

Serving drug search warrants is one of the more dangerous jobs in law enforcement. One of the last things a police officer wants to see when he approaches a door is camera staring back.

As of this week, Wichita police have a heavily armored answer for a situation like that — and for many others including hostage rescues and domestic violence standoffs.

