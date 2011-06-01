Texas police get new squad cars

By Aileen B. Flores

El Paso Times

SOCORRO, Texas — Be on the lookout for new Socorro Police Department cars driving around town. The department recently received money from a federal grant to buy new cars. Three of the seven fresh, new units will soon be out on the streets.

David Garcia, spokesman for the city of Socorro, said the new patrol cars will hit the roads as soon as new equipment is installed.

These new cars will be completely equipped with standard safety equipment, high-tech communication gear, radar and computers, Garcia said.

The new 2011 Ford police cars cost $35,000 apiece. They were paid for by Operation Stonegarden, a federal assistance grant.

With these new additions, the Socorro Police Department now has a total of 20 cars.

The department is now fully staffed and has enough vehicles to back up the officers, said Lt. Edmundo Montoya.

“It’s a full complement of boots on the ground and wheels on the road,” Montoya said.

The department has 18 patrol officers, two detectives, one property and evidence officer, a bailiff and warrants officer, three sergeants and one lieutenant. The police chief is currently on medical leave.

Montoya said the new cars and their equipment were necessary for the department as it tries to reach the level of other area law enforcement agencies.

“We must have a compatible equipment with the new 911 system,” Montoya said. “Eventually we’re going to be able to communicate with the Sheriff’s Office, El Paso and Clint police departments.”

He said the new equipped cars will also improve the response times of patrolling officers.

“It helps us because it puts a new vehicle out there which is not going to break down, and the officers are going to be out there more often,” Montoya said.

Most current cars are in operation 24 hours a day, said police officer Johnny Harrelson.

Harrelson said the new units will help ease the wear and tear on other cars.

Montoya said that many needs remain but that little by little the city of Socorro is making improvements not only in the police but also in all departments.

This year, the Socorro Police Department budget increased from $1.65 million to about $2 million.

The starting annual salary for a first-year police officer in Socorro increased from $26,000 to $41,000.

Last year, the department also unveiled a new logo for its vehicles.

