Air pollution control grant buys Calif. police 3 motorcycles

By Jeff Benziger

Ceres Courier

CERES, Calif. — Three new electric motorcycles will be delivered soon to the Ceres Police Department thanks to a grant provided by the agency designed to keep Valley air at its cleanest.

Not only will the police motorcycles have zero emissions, they will be quiet as officers approach certain violators and subjects.

The San Joaquin Valley Unified Air Pollution Control District has awarded a $60,000 grant to fully purchase three Zero motorcycles at $20,822 a copy.

“Police Departments are continuing to select Zero Motorcycles to be added to their fleets because the motorcycles have been developed from the ground up to meet the requirements of law enforcement agencies around the world,” said John Lloyd, a Zero vice president, in a statement.

Full Story: CERES POLICE TO RIDE THREE ELECTRIC ZERO MOTORCYCLES