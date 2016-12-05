Ariz. police awarded grant for new patrol cars
Three new patrol vehicles will be purchased with the grant money
By Trudy Balcom
The Independent
SPRINGERVILLE, Ariz. — Perhaps the primary and most-used piece of equipment in a police department is the squad car.
It’s also one of the most expensive items to replace.
The Springerville Police Department received a big boost this fall with a grant for $129,967 from the Gila River Indian Community’s State Shared Revenue Grants program. The grant was awarded in September and the funds will be used to purchase three new squad vehicles, which are already on order.