Ariz. police awarded grant for new patrol cars

By Trudy Balcom

The Independent

SPRINGERVILLE, Ariz. — Perhaps the primary and most-used piece of equipment in a police department is the squad car.

It’s also one of the most expensive items to replace.

The Springerville Police Department received a big boost this fall with a grant for $129,967 from the Gila River Indian Community’s State Shared Revenue Grants program. The grant was awarded in September and the funds will be used to purchase three new squad vehicles, which are already on order.

Read more: Grants bring new patrol cars to Springerville PD