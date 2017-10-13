Fender Wraps: Pro-gard’s latest advancement in exterior vehicle protection

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Pro-gard, a leader in law enforcement vehicle product manufacturing, is announcing the launch of their newest products, Fender Wraps for HD Push Bumpers. Pro- gard’s Fender Wraps are a protection accessory for the front end fascia of police vehicles.

The Fender Wraps are bolted-on to Pro-gard’s HD Push Bumpers and are securely attached to the body of the car using the vehicle’s OEM mounting points. Designed for quick, easy installation, Fender Wraps are an enhancement to and can be retrofitted to the Pro-gard HD Push Bumpers.

Constructed using strong but lightweight aluminum for lasting durability and reducing front end weight, Fender Wraps have five inches of pushing surface height for added contact area and control around the widest area of the vehicle’s front end.

Fender Wraps assist in clearing the roads of abandoned, disabled or damaged vehicles, preserving the most frequently damaged areas of the front end and provide additional mounting for exterior lighting. These products are immediately available for the following vehicles: Chevrolet Tahoe, Dodge Charger, Ford Interceptor Sedan and Utility.

For more information please visit www.pro-gard.com or contact their customer service at 800.480.6680.

About Pro-gard Products LLC

Founded in 1968 and based in Indianapolis, Indiana, Pro-gard is a leading manufacturer and supplier of innovative and dependable law enforcement vehicle equipment for prisoner transports, vehicle storage and organization, electronic vehicle protection, exterior vehicle protection, and vehicle gun racks. We take pride in the ingenuity and quality that goes into making Pro-gard’s products the safest and most reliable in the industry. Connect with us on social media @progardproducts and on Facebook.