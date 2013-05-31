Honeywell Introduces New Line Of Performance Brake Pads for Law Enforcement Vehicles

New Bendix POLICE Brake Pads Designed to Provide Performance under High-Demand Conditions Faced by Police Fleet Vehicles

TROY, Mich. – Honeywell (NYSE: HON) Friction Materials announces the release of Bendix® POLICE, a new line of brake pads developed to meet the stringent demands put on law enforcement fleet vehicles operating under extreme conditions.

The POLICE line of brake pads offer a longer wear life and higher fade resistance for police pursuit vehicles that often work under severe conditions – driving at high speeds, stopping suddenly and performing difficult maneuvers.

“We designed, engineered and tested this new line of brake pads to meet the rigorous performance demands of police fleets,” said Grif Jordan, product marketing manager at Honeywell Friction Materials. “Honeywell is committed to providing law enforcement fleets with high quality, high performance brake pads that maximize stopping performance in a variety of excruciating conditions, including high-speed pursuits and frequent unexpected stops.”



Featuring coverage for the full line of law enforcement vehicles on the road today, the product is now available to order.

Independent research by Link Engineering shows that Bendix POLICE extreme duty semi-metallic pads outlast and outrank others in independent performance and noise tests. Features include:

Premium, fade-free friction maintains braking control with maximum stopping power even in the most intense driving conditions.

Patented coating ensures optimal performance from the very first stop and reduces break-in time up to 75% for ultimate bay efficiency.

Stainless steel abutment kit hardware speeds installation time and maximizes fleet usage.

Unique J-shaped chamfers and steel shims provide the quietest braking experience.

Police fleet operators or municipalities interested in learning more about the range of products available for law enforcement fleet vehicles, can contact their local Friction Materials sales representative, email bendixmarketing@honeywell.com or visit www.bendixbrakes.com.

Friction Materials LLC, a business unit of Honeywell International Inc., is headquartered in Glinde, Germany. Serving both original equipment and aftermarket customers, products offered include Bendix® and JURID® friction materials and hard parts.

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 diversified technology and manufacturing leader, serving customers worldwide with aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings, homes and industry; turbochargers; and performance materials.

