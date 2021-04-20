ROUSH CleanTech and First Priority Group collaborate to create electric emergency response vehicles

Partnership comes as companies, municipalities across North America integrate electric vehicles.

LIVONIA, Mich. — Two leaders in clean transportation solutions, ROUSH CleanTech and First Priority Group (FPG), are partnering to create a line of purpose-built electric emergency and specialty vehicles. The companies are finalizing details for pilot deployment in 2022 with commercial production scheduled to begin in 2023.

“ROUSH CleanTech and First Priority Group share the same goals of reducing costs for specialized fleets and creating healthier communities in the areas they operate,” said Todd Mouw, president of ROUSH CleanTech. “This partnership is a natural fit for two innovative companies that are leading the emergency response vehicle industry toward clean transportation solutions.”

There are approximately three million law enforcement, fire and emergency medical service first responders operating more than 600,000 emergency vehicles in the United States. First Priority Group has been serving emergency and specialty vehicle fleets with custom vehicle solutions for over 20 years. The company also has been involved in delivery and service of electric vehicles since 2015.

“FPG’s team is ready to support its fleet customers with an end-to-end solution from grant research to fleet assessment through complete project management,” said Alex Cherepakhov, CEO of First Priority Group. “Through our forward-thinking partnership with ROUSH CleanTech, we can provide these fleets with specialized, robust vehicles that meet the high demand for medical and emergency response and their distinct operational requirements.”

First Priority Group has deployed thousands of emergency and specialized vehicles across the country. The company recently launched a new division, FPG Electrified, focused on electrification of light- and medium-duty emergency and specialty vehicles and products. This division allows FPG to combine its experience in emergency vehicle upfitting with its vehicle electrification expertise.

“Emergency response vehicles on city and county streets are focused on safety and saving lives. By transitioning to electric vehicles, fleets can more effectively serve their mission by providing a safe, emissions-free ride for first responders and their communities,” said Cherepakhov.

ROUSH CleanTech launched an all-electric Ford F-650 truck chassis last year. Backed by decades of e-mobility engineering expertise from parent company Roush, it has deployed more than 37,000 advanced clean technology vehicles since 2010.

Many studies show the cost per mile for electric fleet vehicles is about two-thirds less than with conventional fuels. With ROUSH CleanTech’s battery electric vehicles, the only service required is coolant and the batteries can charge unattended.

Additionally, battery electric vehicles emit no smog-forming pollutants or harmful emissions, including oxides, carbon monoxide, particulate matter, volatile organic compounds and hydrocarbons. “These emergency, emission-reducing vehicles will save lives while reducing pollution levels, saving potentially billions of dollars in health care costs,” said Mouw.

About ROUSH CleanTech

ROUSH CleanTech, an industry leader of advanced clean transportation solutions, is a division of the global engineering company Roush Enterprises. ROUSH CleanTech develops propane autogas and electric propulsion technology for medium-duty Ford commercial vehicles and school buses. With more than 37,000 vehicles on the road, the Livonia, Michigan-based company delivers economical, emissions-reducing options for fleets across North America. Learn more at ROUSHcleantech.com or by calling 800.59.ROUSH.

About First Priority Group

Established in 1998, First Priority Group (FPG) is a diversified manufacturer and dealer of emergency and specialty vehicles. FPG’s Conversion Division is one of the largest upfitters of emergency command and specialty vehicles, providing custom solutions to law enforcement, emergency and commercial customers throughout the US. FPG’s EMS Division distributes new ambulances manufactured by the Demers Braun Crestline (DBC) group while manufacturing its own line of remounted ambulances. FPG Electrified was created to assist our fleet customers with an end-to-end solution to electrify their fleets and create a line of purpose-built electric emergency vehicles. Learn more at www.1FPG.com or call 1-800-526-5106.