The C.O.R.E unveils cutting-edge mobile engagement platform for law enforcement in Panama City, Fla.

Press Release

LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. - In a groundbreaking move, JHB Group proudly introduces The C.O.R.E (Community Outreach Recruitment & Engagement Unit) to Panama City, Fla. This game-changing mobile engagement platform is designed to redefine community outreach for law enforcement agencies across the United States.

The C.O.R.E is a versatile and innovative unit that serves as a dynamic event space with meeting, gaming, and outreach capabilities. Engineered to meet the diverse needs of Community Outreach Recruitment & Engagement, each unit features a range of interior components to cater to various requirements.

Notable among The C.O.R.E’s features are its sports activities, designed to foster high-energy, team-oriented engagement across different age groups, including active participation from law enforcement officers. The trailer introduces the world’s first folding flat and telescoping basketball net, adding an exciting dimension to physical activities.

The SpeedZone, a new addition to The C.O.R.E, offers participants a thrilling sports activity to test their throwing abilities. Equipped with a built-in radar system, it provides a unique opportunity to measure the speed of throws, promoting friendly competition and camaraderie.

Gaming enthusiasts will be delighted with The C.O.R.E’s gaming stations. The exterior station is equipped with Xbox, while the interior boasts a PlayStation setup, providing a versatile gaming experience for participants.

Moreover, select C.O.R.E units integrate JHB Group’s immersive safety training systems, enhancing the educational component of the platform. These systems create an immersive training environment, covering scenarios such as severe weather, dialing 9-1-1, and simulated hazards related to firearms and drug paraphernalia. The safety training systems aim to provide a comprehensive learning experience, addressing real-world safety topics suitable for various age groups.

The C.O.R.E represents a significant leap forward in community policing efforts, fostering stronger bonds between law enforcement agencies and the communities they serve. This innovative platform aligns with our commitment to creating safer and more engaged neighborhoods.

For more information on The C.O.R.E and its transformative impact on community outreach, please visit our website at jhbgroup.org or contact team@jhbgroup.org.