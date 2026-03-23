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Sarah Roebuck

Senior News Editor

Sarah Roebuck is the senior news editor for Police1, Corrections1, FireRescue1 and EMS1, where she oversees daily news coverage and reporting across the four verticals.

She has more than 10 years of journalism experience and has been recognized for her expertise in digital media, including being sourced in the book “Broadcast News in the Digital Age.” She previously served as a digital content editor in newsrooms across three states, where she honed her skills in storytelling and audience engagement.

Roebuck earned her bachelor’s degree in broadcast and cinematic arts from Central Michigan University. She joined the Lexipol team in April 2023, bringing her extensive experience and passion for public safety to the role. Have a story idea? Email her at sroebuck@lexipol.com You can also connect with her on LinkedIn.

LATEST ARTICLES
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Shots Fired Podcast
‘Shots Fired’ podcast: Why the Afroman lawsuit struck a nerve with cops
“Shots Fired” hosts broke down the lawsuit tied to a 2022 search warrant at rapper Afroman’s Ohio home, weighing search warrant tactics, privacy expectations and why the case became a viral punchline
March 23, 2026 12:33 PM
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Sarah Roebuck
San Antonio PD press conference
Investigations
Handcuffed suspect fatally shoots himself in back of patrol car, San Antonio PD says
San Antonio officers had placed the suspect in a patrol car following a pursuit when he accessed his own firearm and died at the scene
March 20, 2026 05:21 PM
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Sarah Roebuck
Police face masks
Legal
Wash. bans officers from wearing masks that conceal identity
The Washington law applies to all law enforcement agencies and follows broader debates over masked enforcement actions nationwide
March 20, 2026 01:10 PM
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Sarah Roebuck
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Body Camera
BWC: Va. officer stops ‘bloodbath,’ fatally shoots man actively stabbing family member
The Fairfax County PD chief says rapid response likely prevented further deaths as officers entered a dark apartment with multiple victims
March 20, 2026 11:53 AM
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Sarah Roebuck
Chuck Norris
Entertainment
Chuck Norris, ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ star and former air policeman, dies at 86
The actor, Air Force air policeman and Texas reserve officer maintained a lifelong connection to law enforcement
March 20, 2026 11:32 AM
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Sarah Roebuck
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NYPD
NYC Mayor Mamdani moves to reduce NYPD role in mental health, crisis calls
NYC Mayor Mamdani’s new Office of Community Safety will oversee mental health response, violence prevention and victim services as part of a broader strategy to reduce non-criminal demands on NYPD
March 20, 2026 07:49 AM
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Sarah Roebuck
'Thank You, NYPD' event at Madison Square Garden
NYPD
Madison Square Garden invites New Yorkers to submit ‘Thank You’ videos for star-studded NYPD tribute
Madison Square Garden CEO James Dolan is hosting an invite-only concert for 15,000 officers, and New Yorkers are being asked to join the campaign with tribute videos
March 19, 2026 12:37 PM
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Sarah Roebuck
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Women in Law Enforcement
From patrol to pageant stage: Retired D.C. officer finds renewed purpose after retirement
After 27 years with MPD and service with the U.S. Marshals, Vene’ La Gon is redefining life after law enforcement through pageantry and advocacy
March 19, 2026 08:35 AM
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Sarah Roebuck
Las Vegas Sheriff Kevin McMahil
Command Staff - Chiefs / Sheriffs
Las Vegas sheriff rejects judge’s order to release 35-arrest repeat offender
The case, which is headed to the Nevada Supreme Court, could clarify who determines eligibility for the department’s GPS monitoring program
March 16, 2026 06:07 PM
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Sarah Roebuck
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Terrorism Prevention and Response
Feds warn law enforcement about possible Iranian message to sleeper operatives
The encrypted message was relayed across multiple countries and could have been intended for clandestine operatives with the proper key, authorities say
March 10, 2026 09:58 AM
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Sarah Roebuck
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