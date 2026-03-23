Sarah Roebuck
Sarah Roebuck is the senior news editor for Police1, Corrections1, FireRescue1 and EMS1, where she oversees daily news coverage and reporting across the four verticals.
She has more than 10 years of journalism experience and has been recognized for her expertise in digital media, including being sourced in the book “Broadcast News in the Digital Age.” She previously served as a digital content editor in newsrooms across three states, where she honed her skills in storytelling and audience engagement.
Roebuck earned her bachelor’s degree in broadcast and cinematic arts from Central Michigan University. She joined the Lexipol team in April 2023, bringing her extensive experience and passion for public safety to the role. Have a story idea? Email her at sroebuck@lexipol.com You can also connect with her on LinkedIn.