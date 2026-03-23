Sarah Roebuck is the senior news editor for Police1, Corrections1, FireRescue1 and EMS1, where she oversees daily news coverage and reporting across the four verticals.

She has more than 10 years of journalism experience and has been recognized for her expertise in digital media, including being sourced in the book “Broadcast News in the Digital Age.” She previously served as a digital content editor in newsrooms across three states, where she honed her skills in storytelling and audience engagement.