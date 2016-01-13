Introducing the New JOLT Pro: X-ray Source Controller

The JOLT Pro is a small and portable electronic device that was designed for use with Golden Engineering’s XR200, XRS-3, and XRS-4, portable x-ray sources. These sources are used by local, state, and federal Public Safety Bomb Technicians along with Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians. Technicians use the JOLT Pro as an accessory tool in controlling the x-ray source when conducting IED radiographic diagnostics. The JOLT Pro allows technicians to customize the sequence and timing with which the x-ray source fires its pulses.

Tactical Electronics was authorized by Remote Sensing Laboratory to manufacture this product and add features to benefit the end user. Unlike previous versions of the JOLT, the JOLT Pro includes several features that enhance the operators user experience. These features include the ability to support 4 and 5 pin x-ray sources, a bigger screen that allows you to see all of the settings at once, internal batteries, improved menu navigation, and a “save state” feature that will remember all of your settings in the event power is lost.

Learn more here.