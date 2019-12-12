Rigaku Analytical Devices presents new Handheld ResQ CQL Raman Analyzer at IAFC Hazmat Response Teams Conference

The Rigaku ResQ CQL analyzer sets the new standard for 1064 nm handheld Raman in the safety and security sector.

BALTIMORE – Rigaku Analytical Devices, the market leader in handheld 1064 nm Raman technology, will demonstrate its next generation 1064 nm handheld Raman analyzer - the Rigaku ResQ CQL - this week at the International Association of Fire Chiefs (IAFC) Hazmat Response Teams Conference in Baltimore, Maryland in booth #311.

The IAFC Hazmat Conference is a four-day event offering hands-on training to meet the demands of hazmat response in today’s challenging environment.

Based on the combination of an award-winning platform and proven performance, the Rigaku ResQ CQL analyzer offers first responders, border protection and law enforcement an advanced method for identifying potential threats, in an improved tactical form factor. The improved ergonomics, analytical performance and sample presentation of ResQ™ CQL analyzer makes it even easier to perform chemical analysis of powders, liquids, gels and mixtures – even in non-visible amounts. With the utilization of 1064nm Raman technology, users are able to reduce sample fluorescence and identify colored substances or scan through colored packaging, allowing the user to identify more.

Additional smart features available include:

On-board 5 MP camera for imaging, colorimetrics analysis, or barcode scanning

LED flashlight for optimal sample visibility

Quick Scan button for faster scans

4C Technology for precursor monitoring

QuickDetect automated colorimetric for non-visible detection (optional)

Periscope adaptor enhances sampling flexibility

Connectivity via WiFi, peer-to-peer or USB

Tamper-proof reports

Li-PO rechargeable or CR123 disposable batteries

In addition, the ResQ portfolio of Rigaku’s handheld Raman analyzers will be featured during the education session “Beyond the Library,” hosted by Rick Dufek on Saturday, June 15 from 4-5:30pm in Holiday Ballroom 4.

The ResQ CQL analyzer is supported by Rigaku’s global sales and support distribution team, offering 24//7 Reachback support, library updates and software upgrades for the life of the analyzer.

For more information on the ResQ CQL analyzer, please visit www.rigaku.com/CQL