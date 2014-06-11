Save $100 on the IED Electronics & Circuit Diagnostics Course from Tactical Electronics

Register for IED Electronics & Circuit Diagnostics!

Due to increased demand, Tactical Electronics is proud to present IED Electronics and Diagnostics as a sold by the seat opportunity. The 5 day course will be held at our Virginia Beach, Va location August 25-29, 2014. Seating is limited. Registration is open to HDS Certified Bomb Technicians and Active Military EOD.

Improvised Explosive Devices have become the low cost weapon of choice by terrorist. IED devices continue to be a threat, growing in sophistication and frequency largely due to the extensive variety of electrical options available for device design and construction. Today’s Bomb Technicians must possess a fundamental knowledge of electrical theories and practices used in the construction of IEDs.

Tactical Electronics’ IED Electronics training course is designed to provide introduction to electrical theories and how they are applied in IED device circuitry. The focal points of this course encompass building the skills and knowledge necessary to assess IED circuitry and determine the safest method of prosecution. Attendees will participate in classroom study and utilize IED training aids in hands-on practical application that provides the skills necessary to build and diagnose circuits. Attendees will retain an EOD tool kit necessary for completing this course.



Students comments from previous courses:

“Instructors were professional at all times & Training Content was first rate.”

“Great Course and Instructor. I will recommend this course highly for every Bomb Tech!”



“This is a great course that seemed more straightforward than other courses that I have attended.”



Where: Tactical Electronics, 2844 Crusader Circle #100 Virginia Beach, VA 23453 When: August 25-29, 2014

Cost: $1,300 per student

Inquiries: Andy Kramarczuk , Training Support Manager, 918-249-8326

Register Today and Save $100 on your registration!