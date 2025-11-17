Avon Protection’s MITR system put to the test in live CS gas trial

Content provided by Avon Protection

In this hands-on field demo, Avon Protection’s Senior Director for U.S. DOD, Casey Galligan, puts the newly launched MITR system through a live CS gas test to demonstrate a real-world hazard and the protection the system provides. Beginning with a look at product development and fit testing, we then move on to the demo itself. Once inside the testing area, the team demonstrates how the products hold up under extreme exposure, simulating real operational stress and validating the gear’s readiness for field deployment.

Throughout the video, the team highlights key product strengths: field-tested protection for low- to medium-threats, the integrated air purge system which prevents visor fogging and enhances visibility, and scalable features to support user comfort and operational versatility. The demo reinforces Avon Protection’s commitment to protective solutions that go beyond meeting standards by proving their reliability against real-world hazards.